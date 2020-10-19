Ajay Devgn Talks About The Importance Of Fitness

Ajay Devgn can play a cop and he can also play a historical character. The reason such strong characters keep coming to him because his fit persona can pull off such roles with conviction. The actor works hard on keeping fit and continues to amaze us with his lean and muscular avatar. Even in comedy films like the Golmaal franchise, people wait for his action sequences.



No wonder when we once met the actor for a candid interview, it was but natural to ask him about fitness. Ajay Devgn gave an honest reply that in today’s times everyone is fit and is into fitness. He states that while an actor’s job is to be fit, he’s glad that even the normal man is taking fitness seriously.



“It’s imperative that an actor be fit. We have to control our diets. Nowadays every actor manages this. Everybody’s watching what they eat, everyone has a good body and everybody’s working hard. That’s part of our job. We have to do it without excuses. Everyone’s fit nowadays. Even paanwalas and bidiwalas in Lokhandwala are hitting the gyms (Laughs).” Rightly said indeed.