Aamir Khan suffers a rib injury while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is without a doubt one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is an official remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and has Aamir Khan playing the title role. The actor recently resumed shooting for the film post lockdown.

A leading daily reported that Aamir suffered a rib injury while shooting for an action sequence for the film. However, the actor popped some painkillers and went back to shooting in no time. A source close to the project stated, “While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers”

No pain, no gain — as they say.