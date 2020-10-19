A Dr. 90210 Patient Has a Very Specific Request for Dr. Cat

What a transformation.

During the premiere of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen tackled new patient Carlena‘s massive mounds. While Carlena noted in a confessional that she’s always had large breasts, they had grown exponentially since having a baby.

“So, when I meet patients with enormous breasts, their cup sizes off the scales, E is enormous, G is gigantic,” Dr. Kelly noted in a confessional. “She’s an M, which is motherf–ker this is too big.”

In order to cure Carlena’s back pain, Dr. Kelly suggested a breast reduction, including the removal of over 10 pounds of breast and fatty tissue.

“Her breasts fit her body now! The shape is pretty, they’re higher on her chest where they belong and she just looks like the person she should be,” Dr. Kelly concluded. “She’s no longer an oddity…She just looks like a normal beautiful girl.”