3D BioFibR Inc. Raises $550,000 in Seed Round to Commercialize Proprietary Platform in Advanced Materials Market

Article content continued

“3D BioFibR has an experienced team with scientific, industry, and business leadership,” said Dr. Lidija Marušić, life sciences investment manager at Innovacorp. “We have been following the progress of Dr. Frampton’s work for a few years now. With the recent technology advances his team has made, combined with their ability to attract seasoned executives to the opportunity, we are excited to help take their innovation to the global market.”

“The applications for these materials are quite astounding and very diverse, ranging from biomedical, to green textiles to aerospace and defense,” continued Sullivan. “Our corporate vision is to become the premier supplier of high quality biofibers at a scale and quality that cannot be matched, and in doing so provide the market with products and solutions that will revolutionize the advanced biomaterials space.”

About 3D BioFibR Inc.

3D BioFibR is a biomaterial manufacturing company that produces naturally sourced, high value biofibers such as spider silk, collagen, chitosan and others. Preliminary fibre performance data shows the potential applications of these fibres in several global markets, including biomedical engineering, green textiles, defense, and aerospace engineering. Formed in July 2020, 3D BioFibR was founded on the pioneering research of Dr. John Frampton. 3D BioFibR is focused on novel and proprietary methods of biofiber production that have a quality and scale that is currently not achievable with current methods. 3D BioFibR scientists have demonstrated the ability to make collagen fibres, termed CollaFibR™, that are stronger than natural tendons, and spider silk that is tougher than steel and 2000% more flexible. 3D BioFibR’s vision is to become the global leader in the manmade production of nature’s strongest, lightest and toughest materials at a scale and cost that makes them a competitive solution to the engineering challenges of our day. For more information, visit www.3DBioFibR.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005196/en/

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Kevin Sullivan, CEO

3D BioFibR Inc.

E: [email protected]

W: www.3DBioFibR.com

#distro