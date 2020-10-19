24 Yr Old Magic Johnson Caught Kissing 16 Yr Old Janet Jackson!! (Pic Leaks)

A shocking, and potentially disturbing image that shows a 16 year old Janet Jackson kissing a 24 year old Ervin “Magic” Johnson leaked on Twitter has confirmed,- and it’s going viral.

The image was taken in 1983, after the two attended the American Music Awards in Los Angeles California. At the time of the picture, Magic was 24 years old, and Janet was 16 years old. She turned 17 years old a few months after the picture was taken.

It’s not clear whether the kiss was impromptu – or whether the adult Magic was carrying on a romantic relationship with the underage teenager.

HERE IS THE FIRST IMAGE THAT IS CIRCULATING ONLINE – TRIGGER WARNING

HERE IS THE SECOND IMAGE THAT IS CIRCULATING ONLINE – TRIGGER WARNING

To get an idea of just how young Janet looked and acted at the time, also obtained a video of her at the same AMAs giving Diana Ross an award.

She was clearly a child:

A year and a half after this picture of Magic and Janet was taken, Janet ran off and eloped with singer James DeBarge in September 1984.

