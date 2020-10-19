2020 PCAs’ Most-Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies

The more the merrier!

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards are all about celebrating the best in movies, television, music and pop culture. This year, our favorite shows, musicians, movies and social celebrities did not disappoint when it came to providing great entertainment.

Schitt’s Creek has swept awards season away, and the same can be said about their nominations for this year’s PCAs. The hilarious comedy is up for a total of four nominations, including The Comedy Show of 2020, The Male TV Star of 2020, The Comedy TV star of 2020 and The Bingeworthy Show of 2020.

Plus, your favorite music stars like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion have more than 6 nominations under their belts for their hit songs of the year. However, it’s Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber who are tied for the most nominations with 7 each!

Every star put their best foot forward, but these are the shows, movies and celebs that might be taking home the most trophies this year.