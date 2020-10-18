Your Monday Briefing

Death and despair in Nagorno-Karabakh

Three weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave that is part of Azerbaijan under international law, has settled into a brutal war of attrition.

Azerbaijan has deployed firepower superior to Armenia’s, using advanced drones and artillery systems that it buys from Israel, Turkey and Russia. But it has failed to convert that advantage into broad territorial gains, indicating more conflict to come.

Our reporter spent four days in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, with a photographer. “I won’t say that we are not afraid,” an Armenian fighter told him. “We are all afraid.”

Finding safety: Officials say that more than half of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh have fled their homes. Civilians who have stayed behind live in their basements, converted in recent weeks with makeshift kitchens.