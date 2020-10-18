Yolanda Hadid Treats Fans to New Picture of Gigi and Zayn Malik’s ‘Angel’ Baby

WENN/FayesVision

Alongside the sweet picture of her 1-month-old grandchild holding her hand, the former ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast member writes on Instagram, ‘My heart is expending with so much love.’

Yolanda Hadid is a proud grandmother. The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has taken to her Instagram account to gush over her daughter Gigi Hadid‘s newborn baby girl, whom the model shares with Zayn Malik, with a new photo.

In the Sunday, October 18 post, Yolanda shared a picture of her 1-month-old grandchild holding her hand. The photo didn’t feature the baby’s face, but she could be seen wearing a warm white fleece jacket with what seems to be a bear picture in the front.

Alongside the picture, Yolanda penned a sweet message in the caption which read, “My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above…..” She went on saying, “Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it.”

Yolanda seems to be helping take care of the baby to give Gigi and Zayn time to have their first “date night” as new parents. Prior to this, the pair enjoyed some browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta while Yolanda was having a quality time with their baby. “The couple has completely thrown themselves into being hands-on parents and just had their first date night last night,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Luckily, the couple had grandma Yolanda around as she watched their daughter as the couple enjoyed some quality time together.”

The insider went on to say that the 25-year-old model and the former One Direction member “have loved being new parents and every day is an adventure. Gigi and Zayn have enjoyed taking time off work to focus on their relationship and daughter.” The informant continued, “[They] are more in love now than ever before.”

Gigi and Zayn announced the arrival of their baby on September 23. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of his hand holding his daughter’s. “To try (to) put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Gigi, meanwhile, added in her own post, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”