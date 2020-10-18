Yolanda Hadid Shares Photo Of Gigi And Zayn’s Daughter

She’s “loving every minute” of being an Oma.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been getting in lots of family time and snuggles with their daughter since they welcomed her nearly a month ago — and so has the model’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. The new grandmother says that she’s loving “every minute of it” on Instagram, where she shared her first photo of her first grandchild.
“My heart is expanding with so much love and joy for this little baby girl,” Yolanda wrote, adding that Gigi and Zayn’s daughter is “an angel sent to us from above.”
She also thanked Gigi and Zayn for making her “an Oma,” the nickname she’s chosen in place of “grandma.”
Yolanda’s photo of her grandchild is so sweet, and might look familiar to those who’ve been following Gigi and Zayn’s journey as new parents.
Gigi also shared a photo of her daughter’s hand in hers, in September, writing, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕.”
Zayn, who was the first to announce the birth of his and Gigi’s daughter, posted a similar photo on Twitter, saying, “the love [he] feels for this tiny human is beyond [his] understanding.”
Meanwhile, aunt Bella Hadid just arrived in New York City, judging from her Instagram Stories, so it might not be long until Gigi and Zayn’s daughter gets to meet another family member!
