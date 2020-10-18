Yolanda Hadid Shares New Photo Of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Baby

Yolanda Hadid is one proud Oma.

On Instagram Sunday, Oct. 18, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a picture of her first grandchild, the daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

“My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl,” Yolanda wrote in the caption of a picture of her holding the tiny baby’s hand. “she is an angel sent to us from above.”

She concluded with a sweet message of gratitude towards her eldest daughter and her partner.

“Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma,” Yolanda gushed. “I love every minute of it.”

Gigi confirmed that she was expecting her first child in April on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following much speculation.

Of being pregnant while social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the model told Jimmy, “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”