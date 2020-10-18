With job listing, Canada’s central bank takes additional steps towards a CBDC By Cointelegraph

With job listing, Canada’s central bank takes additional steps towards a CBDC
The Bank of Canada is looking to hire an economist who has a deep knowledge of financial technology and digital currencies, potentially signaling the latest in a series of steps towards a Canadian Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
According to the bank’s official page, the economist’s duties will be to monitor and analyze the latest developments related to electronic funds and payments, implement research projects, prepare analytical notes, and work on the “potential development of a CBDC.”
