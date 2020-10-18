Will the dollar’s weakness result in Bitcoin finally breaking $12,000? By Cointelegraph

Will the dollar’s weakness result in Bitcoin finally breaking $12,000?
Historically, a weaker United States Dollar leads to strength across other “safe haven” assets. By analyzing the correlation, such momentum and conclusion can also be drawn with (BTC) and the USD.
Bitcoin has gained in 2020 as the U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) has been having a tough year. But will this momentum continue in the coming months? Let’s take a closer look at the charts.
