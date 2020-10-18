Home Sports What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for...

What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 NFL game

Lisa Witt
The AFC North has quietly become one of the most competitive divisions in football, which is why Steelers-Browns gets the top CBS crew of Tony Romo and Jim Nantz.

The Steelers (4-0) didn’t play their best game in Week 4 against Pennsylvania rival Philadelphia but did enough to hang on in the end. The biggest performance of the week, and arguably the season came from rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool who finished with 110 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns and added a fourth touchdown on the ground. The normally stout Pittsburgh defense added five sacks to its league-leading total, but was gashed for 152 yards by Eagles receiver Travis Fulgham.

Cleveland (4-1) fans may have trouble remembering what it feels like to have four wins this early in a season. In three years from 2016-18, Hue Jackson won just three games. New coach Kevin Stefanski has four in his first five game. The Browns have had to deal with losing Nick Chubb for several weeks, but Kareem Hunt has stepped in almost seamlessly. Defensive end Myles Garrett ranks second in the NFL in sacks (6) and is tied for the lead league in quarterback pressures (33).

Both teams are three games over .500 for the first time since 1994. Pittsburgh has owned the rivalry, winning of the last 10.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Browns game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 6 NFL schedule.

What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA
  • TV channel (Cleveland): WOIO
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Everyone’s favorite Tony Romo and Jim Nantz are in the booth for this matchup with Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Steelers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 231, or the Browns broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 389.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Browns on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Browns start time

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 18
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Browns is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Most of Pennsylvania and Ohio, the Northwest and Southeast will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country will have access to New England vs. Denver, Houston vs. Tennessee or Baltimore vs. Philadelphia.

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bears at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Colts1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Vikings1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
WFT at Giants1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Ravens at Eagles1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Steelers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Texans at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Patriots1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Dolphins4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Packers at Buccaneers4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at 49ers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Chiefs at Bills5 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cardinals at Cowboys8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Steelers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14at Giants (MNF)7:15 p.m. ETESPN
2Sept. 20vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4Bye
5Oct. 11vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 8at Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26vs. Ravens (Thanksgiving)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at Bills (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
15Dec. 21at Bengals (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
16Dec. 27vs. Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Browns1 p.m. ETCBS

Browns schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 17vs. Bengals (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETNFLN
3Sept. 27vs. Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4at Cowboys1 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11vs. Colts4:25 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 18at Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1vs. Raiders1 p.m. ETFox
9BYE
10Nov. 15vs. Texans1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 29at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 6at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 14vs. Ravens (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
15Dec. 20at Giants1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 26/27at JetsTBDTBD
17Jan. 3vs. Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS

