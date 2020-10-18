What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 NFL game

The AFC North has quietly become one of the most competitive divisions in football, which is why Steelers-Browns gets the top CBS crew of Tony Romo and Jim Nantz.

The Steelers (4-0) didn’t play their best game in Week 4 against Pennsylvania rival Philadelphia but did enough to hang on in the end. The biggest performance of the week, and arguably the season came from rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool who finished with 110 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns and added a fourth touchdown on the ground. The normally stout Pittsburgh defense added five sacks to its league-leading total, but was gashed for 152 yards by Eagles receiver Travis Fulgham.

Cleveland (4-1) fans may have trouble remembering what it feels like to have four wins this early in a season. In three years from 2016-18, Hue Jackson won just three games. New coach Kevin Stefanski has four in his first five game. The Browns have had to deal with losing Nick Chubb for several weeks, but Kareem Hunt has stepped in almost seamlessly. Defensive end Myles Garrett ranks second in the NFL in sacks (6) and is tied for the lead league in quarterback pressures (33).

Both teams are three games over .500 for the first time since 1994. Pittsburgh has owned the rivalry, winning of the last 10.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Browns game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 6 NFL schedule.

What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS TV channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA

KDKA TV channel (Cleveland): WOIO

WOIO Live stream: fuboTV

Everyone’s favorite Tony Romo and Jim Nantz are in the booth for this matchup with Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Steelers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 231, or the Browns broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 389.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Browns on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Browns start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Sunday, Oct. 18 Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Browns is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Most of Pennsylvania and Ohio, the Northwest and Southeast will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country will have access to New England vs. Denver, Houston vs. Tennessee or Baltimore vs. Philadelphia.

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bears at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Colts 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Vikings 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV WFT at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Ravens at Eagles 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texans at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Dolphins 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Packers at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

Game Time (ET) TV channel Chiefs at Bills 5 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cardinals at Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Steelers schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 14 at Giants (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ET ESPN 2 Sept. 20 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. ET CBS 3 Sept. 27 vs. Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 Oct. 4 Bye – – 5 Oct. 11 vs. Eagles 1 p.m. ET Fox 6 Oct. 18 vs. Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS 7 Oct. 25 at Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS 8 Nov. 1 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS 9 Nov. 8 at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 10 Nov. 15 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox 11 Nov. 22 at Jaguars 1 p.m. ET CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Ravens (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 13 Dec. 6 vs. Redskins 1 p.m. ET Fox 14 Dec. 13 at Bills (SNF) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 15 Dec. 21 at Bengals (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 16 Dec. 27 vs. Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS 17 Jan. 3 at Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS

Browns schedule 2020