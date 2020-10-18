Home Sports What channel is Patriots vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for...

What channel is Patriots vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for postponed Week 6 NFL game

It’s taken a little longer than expected to get there, but New England and Denver are finally scheduled to meet in a postponed matchup that can be seen on CBS. The game was originally scheduled to take place in Week 5, but was moved to Week 6 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Patriots (2-2) are in extremely uncharted territory for Bill Belichick as his team is on the verge of falling below .500 throughout the first five games of a season for the first time since 2001. Originally New England would have been without Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore due to the coronavirus, but both players returned to practice this week following negative tests. New England’s defense is always one of the best, and limited the Chiefs to their second-fewest points in the Patrick-Mahomes era (19) when the Patriots last played in Week 4.

Denver (1-3), is one of several teams this season ravaged by injury. The Broncos will be without their best defensive player Von Miller and possibly starting quarterback Drew Lock. Rookie Brett Rypien got the first start of his career in Week 4 against the Jets, throwing for 295 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Lock has practiced in the week leading up to the game, and his availability would go a long way into pulling the upset.

This is the third-straight game the Patriots have played an AFC West opponent. New England won its most recent meeting with Denver, a 41-16 victory in November 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Patriots vs. Broncos game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 6 NFL schedule.

What channel is Patriots vs. Broncos on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Boston): WBZ
  • TV channel (Denver): KCNC
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green are on the call, joined by Melanie Collins as the sideline reporter. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Patriots broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 233, or the Raiders broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 391.

In Canada, viewers can watch Patriots vs. Broncos on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Patriots vs. Broncos start time

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 18
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Broncos is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Most of the West and New England region will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country will have access to Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh, Houston vs. Tennessee or Baltimore vs. Philadelphia.

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bears at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Colts1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Vikings1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
WFT at Giants1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Ravens at Eagles1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Steelers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Texans at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Patriots1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Dolphins4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Packers at Buccaneers4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at 49ers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Chiefs at Bills5 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cardinals at Cowboys8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Patriots schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20at Seahawks8:20 p.m. ETNBC
3Sept. 27vs. Raiders1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4at Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETCBS
5Bye
6Oct. 18vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25vs. 49ers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1at Bills1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 9 (Monday)at Jets8:15 p.m. ETESPN
10Nov. 15vs. Ravens8:20 p.m. ETNBC
11Nov. 22at Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 29vs. Cardinals1 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 6at Chargers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 10 (Thursday)at Rams8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
15Dec. 20at Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 28 (Monday)vs. Bills8:15 p.m. ETESPN
17Jan 3vs. Jets1 p.m. ETCBS

Broncos schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14vs. Titans10:10 p.m.ESPN
2Sept. 20at Steelers1 p.m.CBS
3Sept. 27vs. Buccaneers4:25 p.m.Fox
4Oct. 1at Jets8:20 p.m.Fox/NFLN
5Bye
6Oct. 18vs. Patriots1 p.m.CBS
7Oct. 25vs. Chiefs4:25 p.m.CBS
8Nov. 1vs. Chargers4:05 p.m.CBS
9Nov. 8at Falcons1 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 15at Raiders4:05 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 22vs. Dolphins4:05 p.m.CBS
12Nov. 29vs. Saints4:05 p.m.Fox
13Dec. 6at Chiefs8:20 p.m.NBC
14Dec. 13at Panthers1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 19 or 20vs. BillsTBDTBD
16Dec. 26 or 27at ChargersTBDTBD
17Jan .3vs. Raiders4:25 p.m.CBS

