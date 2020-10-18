What channel is Patriots vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for postponed Week 6 NFL game

It’s taken a little longer than expected to get there, but New England and Denver are finally scheduled to meet in a postponed matchup that can be seen on CBS. The game was originally scheduled to take place in Week 5, but was moved to Week 6 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Patriots (2-2) are in extremely uncharted territory for Bill Belichick as his team is on the verge of falling below .500 throughout the first five games of a season for the first time since 2001. Originally New England would have been without Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore due to the coronavirus, but both players returned to practice this week following negative tests. New England’s defense is always one of the best, and limited the Chiefs to their second-fewest points in the Patrick-Mahomes era (19) when the Patriots last played in Week 4.

Denver (1-3), is one of several teams this season ravaged by injury. The Broncos will be without their best defensive player Von Miller and possibly starting quarterback Drew Lock. Rookie Brett Rypien got the first start of his career in Week 4 against the Jets, throwing for 295 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Lock has practiced in the week leading up to the game, and his availability would go a long way into pulling the upset.

This is the third-straight game the Patriots have played an AFC West opponent. New England won its most recent meeting with Denver, a 41-16 victory in November 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Patriots vs. Broncos game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 6 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch Patriots vs. Broncos live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is Patriots vs. Broncos on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS TV channel (Boston): WBZ

WBZ TV channel (Denver): KCNC

KCNC Live stream: fuboTV

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green are on the call, joined by Melanie Collins as the sideline reporter. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Patriots broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 233, or the Raiders broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 391.

In Canada, viewers can watch Patriots vs. Broncos on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Patriots vs. Broncos start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Sunday, Oct. 18 Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Broncos is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Most of the West and New England region will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country will have access to Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh, Houston vs. Tennessee or Baltimore vs. Philadelphia.

MORE: NFL coverage map for Week 6

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bears at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Colts 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Vikings 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV WFT at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Ravens at Eagles 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texans at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Dolphins 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Packers at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

Game Time (ET) TV channel Chiefs at Bills 5 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cardinals at Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Patriots schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. ET CBS 2 Sept. 20 at Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 3 Sept. 27 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 Oct. 4 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 5 Bye – – – 6 Oct. 18 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. ET CBS 7 Oct. 25 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 8 Nov. 1 at Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS 9 Nov. 9 (Monday) at Jets 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 10 Nov. 15 vs. Ravens 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 11 Nov. 22 at Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS 12 Nov. 29 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. ET Fox 13 Dec. 6 at Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 14 Dec. 10 (Thursday) at Rams 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 15 Dec. 20 at Dolphins 1 p.m. ET CBS 16 Dec. 28 (Monday) vs. Bills 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 17 Jan 3 vs. Jets 1 p.m. ET CBS

Broncos schedule 2020