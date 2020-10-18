What channel is Packers vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 NFL game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
7

Two of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game square off in Fox’s America’s Game of the Week as Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady duel it out for one of the last times between the two.

The Packers (4-0) are fresh off a bye week and in possession of first place of the NFC North. Rodgers may be on the back- of his career, but he is putting together one of his finest seasons. His 8.7 yards per pass attempt are third in the NFL, and he is the only qualified quarterback yet to throw an interception this season. Green Bay may not have many big-name receivers, but Aaron Jones is one of the best on the ground. He averages 5.8 yards an attempt, and his 93.5 yards per game is the third best in the NFL. 

Tampa (3-2) is in a dog fight to win the NFC South. The Buccaneers are tied with Carolina and New Orleans having lost to the Saints and beaten the Panthers in Weeks 1 and 2. Brady and company have had plenty of time to prepare for Green Bay after not playing since “Thursday Night Football” when Chicago pulled out a close victory. Brady has had all week to simmer and listen to criticism of his fourth-quarter gaffe when he thought he had five downs on the game’s final drive.

This is the third time that Brady and Rodgers have squared off. The pair split the previous two matchups with Brady and the Patriots winning most recently in 2018. 

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Buccaneers game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 6 NFL schedule.

Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers live with fuboTV

What channel is Packers vs. Buccaneers on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Green Bay): WLUK
  • TV channel (Tampa): WTVT
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

This is Fox’s America’s Game of the Week, meaning that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call with Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira serves as the rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Buccaneers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Packers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 385.

In Canada, viewers can watch Packers vs. Buccaneers on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Packers vs. Buccaneers start time

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 18
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Buccaneers is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, the only late afternoon game on Fox. CBS will air Jets vs. Dolphins in certain regions of the country at 4:05 p.m.

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bears at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Colts1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Vikings1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
WFT at Giants1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Ravens at Eagles1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Steelers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Texans at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Patriots1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Dolphins4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Packers at Buccaneers4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at 49ers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Chiefs at Bills5 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cardinals at Cowboys8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Patriots schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Vikings1 p.m. ETFOX
2Sept. 20vs. Lions1 p.m. ETFOX
3Sept. 27at Saints8:20 p.m. ETNBC
4Oct. 5vs. Falcons8:15 p.m. ETESPN
5Oct. 11BYE
6Oct. 18at Buccaneers4:25 p.m. ETFOX
7Oct. 25at Texans1 p.m. ETFOX
8Nov. 1vs. Vikings1 p.m. ETFOX
9Nov. 5at 49ers8:20 p.m. ETFOX/NFLN/Amazon
10Nov. 16vs. Jaguars1 p.m. ETFOX
11Nov. 22at Colts1 p.m. ETFOX
12Nov. 29vs. Bears8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Eagles4:25 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 13at Lions1 p.m. ETFOX
15Dec. 19-20vs. PanthersTBDTD
16Dec. 27vs. Titans8:20 p.m. NBC
17Jan. 3at Bears1 p.m. ETFOX

Broncos schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Saints4:25 p.m. ETFox
2Sept. 20vs. Panthers1 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 27at Broncos4:25 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4vs. Chargers1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 8 (Thursday)at Bears8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
6Oct. 18vs. Packers4:25 p.m. ETFox
7Oct. 25at Raiders8:20 p.m. ETNBC
8Nov. 2 (Monday)at Giants8:15 p.m. ETESPN
9Nov. 8vs. Saints8:20 p.m. ETNBC
10Nov. 15at Panthers1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 23 (Monday)vs. Rams8:15 p.m. ETESPN
12Nov. 29vs. Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETCBS
13Bye
14Dec. 13vs. Vikings1 p.m. ETFox
15Dec. 20at Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
16Dec. 26/27at LionsTBDTBD
17Jan. 3vs. Falcons1 p.m. ETFox

