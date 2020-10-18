What channel is Packers vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 NFL game

Two of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game square off in Fox’s America’s Game of the Week as Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady duel it out for one of the last times between the two.

The Packers (4-0) are fresh off a bye week and in possession of first place of the NFC North. Rodgers may be on the back- of his career, but he is putting together one of his finest seasons. His 8.7 yards per pass attempt are third in the NFL, and he is the only qualified quarterback yet to throw an interception this season. Green Bay may not have many big-name receivers, but Aaron Jones is one of the best on the ground. He averages 5.8 yards an attempt, and his 93.5 yards per game is the third best in the NFL.

Tampa (3-2) is in a dog fight to win the NFC South. The Buccaneers are tied with Carolina and New Orleans having lost to the Saints and beaten the Panthers in Weeks 1 and 2. Brady and company have had plenty of time to prepare for Green Bay after not playing since “Thursday Night Football” when Chicago pulled out a close victory. Brady has had all week to simmer and listen to criticism of his fourth-quarter gaffe when he thought he had five downs on the game’s final drive.

This is the third time that Brady and Rodgers have squared off. The pair split the previous two matchups with Brady and the Patriots winning most recently in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Buccaneers game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 6 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is Packers vs. Buccaneers on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Green Bay): WLUK

WLUK TV channel (Tampa): WTVT

WTVT Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

This is Fox’s America’s Game of the Week, meaning that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call with Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira serves as the rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Buccaneers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Packers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 385.

In Canada, viewers can watch Packers vs. Buccaneers on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Packers vs. Buccaneers start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Sunday, Oct. 18 Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Buccaneers is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, the only late afternoon game on Fox. CBS will air Jets vs. Dolphins in certain regions of the country at 4:05 p.m.

MORE: NFL Week 6 TV coverage map

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bears at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Colts 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Vikings 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV WFT at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Ravens at Eagles 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texans at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Dolphins 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Packers at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

Game Time (ET) TV channel Chiefs at Bills 5 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cardinals at Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Patriots schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 at Vikings 1 p.m. ET FOX 2 Sept. 20 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET FOX 3 Sept. 27 at Saints 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 4 Oct. 5 vs. Falcons 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 5 Oct. 11 BYE – – 6 Oct. 18 at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. ET FOX 7 Oct. 25 at Texans 1 p.m. ET FOX 8 Nov. 1 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. ET FOX 9 Nov. 5 at 49ers 8:20 p.m. ET FOX/NFLN/Amazon 10 Nov. 16 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. ET FOX 11 Nov. 22 at Colts 1 p.m. ET FOX 12 Nov. 29 vs. Bears 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 13 Dec. 6 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 14 Dec. 13 at Lions 1 p.m. ET FOX 15 Dec. 19-20 vs. Panthers TBD TD 16 Dec. 27 vs. Titans 8:20 p.m. NBC 17 Jan. 3 at Bears 1 p.m. ET FOX

Broncos schedule 2020