Home Sports What channel is Giants vs. Washington on today? Time, TV schedule for...

What channel is Giants vs. Washington on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 NFL game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

Their records may not be great, but anytime New York and Washington get together for an NFC East rivalry, something interesting is bound to happen. Despite the teams’ records, both teams still have a shot to win the division.

The Giants (0-5) are on pace to have the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but are only two games out of first place behind Dallas. There hasn’t been much to cheer for on the offensive side of the ball as Daniel Jones hasn’t thrown a touchdown since Week 1. With the absence of Saquon Barkley for the year, Jones is also the team’s leading rusher with just 137 yards. Kicker Graham Gano may be the scoring star of this team after connecting on three field goals of at least 50 yards last week against the Cowboys.

Washington (1-4) hasn’t fared much better at the quarterback position after benching Dwayne Haskins leading up to Week 5. Kyle Allen got the start but was replaced due to injury in the second quarter by Alex Smith. Smith made his first appearance since a gnarly leg injury 2018 and completed passes for 37 yards. Allen is expected to be the starter again versus the Giants.

The two teams play at least twice a year with New York winning four of the last five. The division rivals play each other again in Week 9.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Giants vs. Washington game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 6 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch Giants vs. Washington live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is Giants vs. Washington on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (NYC): WNYW
  • TV channel (DC): WTTG
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Adam Amin is joined by Mark Schlereth in the booth, with Lindsay Czarniak reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino serves as the rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Giants broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Washington broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 385.

In Canada, viewers can watch Giants vs. Washington on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Giants vs. Washington start time

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 18
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Washington is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of five regional early games on Fox. Most of the Mid-Atlantic will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Chicago vs. Carolina, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis, Detroit vs. Jacksonville or Atlanta vs. Minnesota.

MORE: NFL Week 6 TV coverage map

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bears at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Colts1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Vikings1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
WFT at Giants1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Ravens at Eagles1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Steelers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Texans at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Patriots1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Dolphins4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Packers at Buccaneers4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at 49ers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Chiefs at Bills5 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cardinals at Cowboys8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Giants schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14Steelers7:15 p.m.ESPN
2Sept. 20@Bears1 p.m.
3Sept. 2749ers1 p.m.
4Oct. 4@Rams4:05 p.m.
5Oct. 11@Cowboys4:25 p.m.
6Oct. 18Redskins1 p.m.
7Oct. 22@Eagles8:20 p.m.NFL Network
8Nov. 2Buccaneers8:15 p.m.ESPN
9Nov. 8@Redskins1 p.m.
10Nov. 15Eagles1 p.m.
11BYE
12Nov. 29@Bengals1 p.m.
13Dec. 6@Seahawks4:05 p.m.
14Dec. 13Cardinals1 p.m.
15Dec. 20Browns1 p.m.
16Dec. 27@Ravens1 p.m.
17Jan. 3Cowboys1 p.m.

Washington schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
2Sept. 20at Cardinals4:05 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 27at Browns1 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4vs. Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11vs. Rams1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18at Giants1 p.m. ETFox
7Oct. 25vs. Cowboys1 p.m. ETFox
8Bye
9Nov. 8vs. Giants1 p.m. ETFox
10Nov. 15at Lions1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)at Cowboys4:30 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 6at Steelers1 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox
15Dec. 20vs. Seahawks1 p.m. ETFox
16Dec. 27vs. Panthers1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Eagles1 p.m. ETFox

RELATED ARTICLES

©