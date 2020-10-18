What channel is Eagles vs. Ravens on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 NFL game

The physical distance is close but the season trajectory far as Baltimore makes the short trip to Philadelphia in a game on CBS.

The Ravens (4-1) are among the Super Bowl favorites but entrenched in a three-way battle atop the AFC North. Baltimore easily defeated the Bengals in Week 5, but some of the play calling left many scratching their heads as Lamar Jackson only had two rushes and threw the ball 37 times. Linebacker Patrick Queen is in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He already has 33 tackles, four for loss and forced a fumble in Week 5.

Philadelphia has stumbled along to its 1-3-1 record, but is only half a game out of the division lead behind Dallas. One of the few offensive bright spots for the Eagles receiver group has been the emergence of Travis Fulgham. Fulgham has only played in the last two games, but jumped on the scene with 57 yards and a touchdown catch in Week 4, before exploding in Week 5 with 10 catches for 152 yards and a score.

John Harbaugh, a former Eagles special teams coordinator, is 2-1 against his former employer, most recently winning in a 2016, 27-26 Ravens victory.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Eagles vs. Ravens game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 6 NFL schedule.

What channel is Eagles vs. Ravens on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS TV channel (Philadelphia): KYW

KYW TV channel (Baltimore): WJZ

WJZ Live stream: fuboTV

Ian Eagle is joined by Charles Davis in the booth, with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Eagles broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 227, or the Ravens broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 383.

In Canada, viewers can watch Eagles vs. Ravens on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Eagles vs. Ravens start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Sunday, Oct. 18 Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Ravens is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Parts of the Mid-Atlantic will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country will have access to New England vs. Denver, Houston vs. Tennessee or Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland.

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bears at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Colts 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Vikings 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV WFT at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Ravens at Eagles 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texans at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Dolphins 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Packers at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

Game Time (ET) TV channel Chiefs at Bills 5 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cardinals at Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Eagles schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 @Redskins 1 p.m. – 2 Sept. 20 Rams 1 p.m. – 3 Sept. 27 Bengals 1 p.m. – 4 Oct. 4 @49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 11 @Steelers 1 p.m. – 6 Oct. 18 Ravens 1 p.m. – 7 Oct. 22 Giants 8:20 p.m. NFL Network 8 Nov. 1 Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 9 – BYE – – 10 Nov. 15 @Giants 1 p.m. – 11 Nov. 22 @Browns 1 p.m. – 12 Nov. 30 Seahawks 8:15 p.m. ESPN 13 Dec. 6 @Packers 4:25 p.m. – 14 Dec. 13 Saints 4:25 p.m. – 15 Dec. 20 @Cardinals 4:05 p.m. – 16 Dec. 27 @Cowboys 4:25 p.m. – 17 Jan 3 Redskins 1 p.m. –

Ravens schedule 2020