What channel is Eagles vs. Ravens on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 NFL game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

The physical distance is close but the season trajectory far as Baltimore makes the short trip to Philadelphia in a game on CBS.

The Ravens (4-1) are among the Super Bowl favorites but entrenched in a three-way battle atop the AFC North. Baltimore easily defeated the Bengals in Week 5, but some of the play calling left many scratching their heads as Lamar Jackson only had two rushes and threw the ball 37 times. Linebacker Patrick Queen is in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He already has 33 tackles, four for loss and forced a fumble in Week 5.

Philadelphia has stumbled along to its 1-3-1 record, but is only half a game out of the division lead behind Dallas. One of the few offensive bright spots for the Eagles receiver group has been the emergence of Travis Fulgham. Fulgham has only played in the last two games, but jumped on the scene with 57 yards and a touchdown catch in Week 4, before exploding in Week 5 with 10 catches for 152 yards and a score.

John Harbaugh, a former Eagles special teams coordinator, is 2-1 against his former employer, most recently winning in a 2016, 27-26 Ravens victory.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Eagles vs. Ravens game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 6 NFL schedule.

What channel is Eagles vs. Ravens on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Philadelphia): KYW
  • TV channel (Baltimore): WJZ
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Ian Eagle is joined by Charles Davis in the booth, with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Eagles broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 227, or the Ravens broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 383.

In Canada, viewers can watch Eagles vs. Ravens on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Eagles vs. Ravens start time

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 18
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Ravens is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Parts of the Mid-Atlantic will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country will have access to New England vs. Denver, Houston vs. Tennessee or Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland.

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bears at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Colts1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Vikings1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
WFT at Giants1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Ravens at Eagles1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Steelers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Texans at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Patriots1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Dolphins4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Packers at Buccaneers4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at 49ers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Chiefs at Bills5 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cardinals at Cowboys8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Eagles schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13@Redskins1 p.m.
2Sept. 20Rams1 p.m.
3Sept. 27Bengals1 p.m.
4Oct. 4@49ers8:20 p.m.NBC
5Oct. 11@Steelers1 p.m.
6Oct. 18Ravens1 p.m.
7Oct. 22Giants8:20 p.m.NFL Network
8Nov. 1Cowboys8:20 p.m.NBC
9BYE
10Nov. 15@Giants1 p.m.
11Nov. 22@Browns1 p.m.
12Nov. 30Seahawks8:15 p.m.ESPN
13Dec. 6@Packers4:25 p.m.
14Dec. 13Saints4:25 p.m.
15Dec. 20@Cardinals4:05 p.m.
16Dec. 27@Cowboys4:25 p.m.
17Jan 3Redskins1 p.m.

Ravens schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20at Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 28vs. Chiefs (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
4Oct. 4at Redskins1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 18at Eagles1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25vs. Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
8BYE
9Nov. 8at Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15at Patriots (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
11Nov. 22vs. Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26at Steelers (Thanksgiving)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 3vs. Cowboys (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
14Dec. 14at Browns (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
15Dec. 20vs. Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 27vs. Giants1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS

