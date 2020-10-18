Western Australia records three new COVID-19 cases, including two on ships off state’s coast

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported overnight in Western Australia, including two infections linked to the Key Integrity and AL Messilah cargo ships currently offshore of the state.

The third case is an international worker who is in a quarantine hotel run by the state government.

The new cases bring WA’s total infections since the pandemic began up to 714, while there are still 20 active cases.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has criticised the Federal Government, NSW and the NT for allowing 25 New Zealand travellers to board flights to Perth and exit the current international travel bubble arrangement. ()

WA Health said in a statement that the Key Integrity, from Manila in the Philippines, is expected to sail from the Geraldton Port today for Fremantle where it will be managed by authorities, along with the Unites Arab Emirates live export ship Al Messilah.

Crew members are being interviewed as part of contact tracing efforts and all of them are now being allowed to disembark the cargo ships.

Health Minister Roger Cook said the trend was “deeply concerning”, after four ships with coronavirus-positive crew members had arrived in Western Australian waters in the past three weeks.

Two infections have been detected on ships docked in Western Australia. ()

The state government is afraid COVID-19 infections are slipping through the cracks, and is demanding the Commonwealth do more.

Mr Cook told the government to “get off your butt” and enforce stronger standards with overseas countries.

