‘Weekend Update’ throws NBC and Donald Trump under the bus in one joke

“Saturday Night Live” isn’t afraid to bite the hand that feeds it.

During the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, host Michael Che dropped a joke that painted NBC — which hosted Thursday’s town hall with Donald Trump — in a very negative light.

“NBC had a town hall with president Trump,” Che said. “Because what can I say? We have a type.”

As Che read the punchline, “SNL” put up photos of three former NBC personalities who have all been accused of sexual misconduct: Former “Cosby Show” star Bill Cosby, former “Today” host Matt Lauer, and Trump, who previously hosted “The Apprentice” on the network.

The joke drew shocked laughs from the crowd.

Prior to Thursday’s town hall, more than 100 Hollywood writers, actors, directors and producers sent a letter to NBC and Comcast executives criticizing the network for choosing to air Trump’s town hall at the exact as Biden’s previously planned town hall. The letter, signed by many current and former NBCUniversal collaborators, slammed the company for “enabling the President’s bad behavior.”

Alec Baldwin, who plays Trump on “SNL,” criticized the company in a series of tweets, encouraging viewers to boycott the town hall and saying that NBC News executives “aren’t very smart.”

For a while now, and quite a while, NBC News has been run by people who aren’t very smart. https://t.co/1WD58exoo5 — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 15, 2020

I work for NBC. On a fairly regular basis.

Boycott NBC tonight.

You won’t be missing a thing.#BoycottNBC — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 15, 2020

…@NBCNews had a long and venerable history. Huntley-Brinkley, John Chancellor, Nancy Dickerson.

Now, they are another casualty of the Trump era.

Rest In Peace, NBC News. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 16, 2020