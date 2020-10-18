Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

With another week of byes, another top tight end will be unavailable for fantasy football owners. The Ravens are off in Week 7, and that means Mark Andrews is not in our Week 7 fantasy TE rankings. Andrews has been a consensus top-three TE this year, and it won’t be easy to replace him, especially with other solid players at the position like Mike Gesicki, Trey Burton, and the emerging Irv Smith Jr. also off. Zach Ertz, Jonnu Smith, and Noah Fant also figure to be “questionable” because of injuries, so more than a few fantasy owners might be relying on sleepers or waiver wire streamers this week.

The good news is that Darren Waller, Jared Cook, and Hunter Henry are returning from byes this week, and it’s possible Dallas Goedert (ankle) will be returning from the IR. We’ve also seen a few players emerge in recent weeks, though most of those are injury related (Anthony Firkser, Darren Fells).

This week, it looks like Austin Hooper (@ Bengals), Dalton Schultz (@ Washington), and Logan Thomas (vs. Cowboys) are going to be the best streaming options (unless Smith and Jordan Akins are out again, which would open the door for Firkser and Fells). Hooper has been getting increasingly more involved in the Browns offense, and the Bengals don’t have a very strong defense. They’ll have to focus on containing Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, so Hooper could both be left more open and see more targets as a result.

As for Schultz, Washington has had issues covering tight ends for the past few seasons, and they have been a bottom-five unit against the position this year. Schultz will have to compete with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup for touches, but Andy Dalton should make a concerted effort to get him the ball, as he should be open early and often in that matchup.

Thomas has seen fairly steady targets all season, and he had his best game in a Washington uniform last week, catching three-of-four looks for 42 yards and a score. Dallas entered Week 6 allowing over 11 fantasy points per game to TEs, so Thomas is in play.

Check back for updates to these TE rankings throughout the week.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

PPR

It’s always good news with fantasy football’s most targeted tight end returns after a week-long hiatus due to a bye week. Darren Waller, who averages 9.4 targets per game, will be returning to action along with Hunter Henry (7.0 targets per game) and Jared Cook (3.6). Waller and Henry will strengthen the top of our Week 7 fantasy TE PPR rankings while Cook will provide a solid streaming option given his big-play ability and TD upside.

That said, Mark Andrews will be out this week, so that will eliminate a top-five option for fantasy owners. Mike Gesicki, Trey Burton, Irv Smith Jr., and Kyle Rudolph will also be unavailable, so this week’s TE rankings aren’t quite as deep as usual.

Of course, thanks to the PPR format, a handful of players will rise because they are so heavily targeted. Evan Engram (@ Eagles), Dalton Schultz (@ Washington), and Logan Thomas (vs. Cowboys) all average 6.2 or more targets per game, so they can be trusted as potential streamers especially since they are facing weak NFC East opponents.

Another option for those seeking a TE could be Greg Olsen. The veteran is returning from a bye for the Seahawks and he has averaged 4.7 targets per game his last three outings. He’s playing a Cardinals team that has had some issues defending tight ends the past couple of years, so perhaps this will be another opportunity for him to put up good numbers.

Check back for updates to these TE rankings throughout the week.

These rankings are PPR leagues. For standard TE rankings, click here.