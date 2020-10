Is there anything Derrick Henry can’t do? Last week, the Tennesee Titans running back stiff-armed Josh Norman in a highlight-reel play. This week, he broke free for a long touchdown run.

The Titans were desperately in need of a big play after taking over on their own six-yard line with the Houston Texans ahead 23-21 in the fourth quarter, and that’s when Henry broke free for a 94-yard touchdown run.