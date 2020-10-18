[VIDEO] The Voice Season 19 Premiere: Sneak Peek at a Four-Chair Turn

And we’re off! Ahead of Monday’s Season 19 premiere of The Voice, the NBC sing-off leaked the Blind Audition of one Tamara Jade, whose roof-raising rendition of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” not only left Kelly Clarkson scrambling for superlatives, it earned the contestant chair turns from John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, too.

Wait, Blake Shelton? The good ol’ country boy threw his Stetson in the ring to coach an R&B powerhouse like Jade? Yup, she was so mind-blowing, Season 18’s victorious coach explained, that he “finally said, ‘Screw it’ [and turned around]. Artist to artist, this makes zero sense for you to go with somebody like me, but coach to artist, I think it makes perfect sense.”

Elsewhere in the sneak peek, Clarkson marveled to Jade that, while many a vocalist sounds like they’re trying — and trying hard — while doing runs, “yours sound like you’re simply exhaling.” And if compliments alone weren’t going to be enough to sway Jade, Clarkson was willing to resort to good-natured bribery by offering up one of her coveted team jackets. “I can buy clothes, too,” quipped Legend, whom the contestant dubbed “Uncle John.” (It turned out that Jade was as good at landing punchlines as she was high notes.)

So, who did she pick to be her coach? To find that out, you’ll have to tune in to the two-hour premiere Monday (8/7c). In the meantime, you can see — well, hear — if she’s as good as the coaches think by pressing PLAY on the video above.