Understanding the EU’s 6AMLD and the risk to your business By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Understanding the EU’s 6AMLD and the risk to your business

In January 2020, the European Union released its Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive to increase transparency while tackling fraud, money laundering and cybercrimes.

The 5AMLD extended the scope of customer due diligence checks, introduced domestic and politically exposed persons, extended the creation of central registrars of beneficial ownership, and extended Anti-Money Laundering checks to majority-owned subsidiaries outside the European Union.

  1. It will provide clearer definitions of crime and their penalties.
  2. It will extend criminal liability to legal persons and companies, with tougher punishments.
  3. Businesses will be required to cooperate with one another in the prosecution of money laundering-related crimes.
  4. They will be required to protect customers from cybercrime and tackle terrorism finance.
  5. Fighting cybercrime to root out money laundering.
  6. Virtual currencies present new risks and challenges for combating money laundering.

Joe Kiely is the content marketing manager at Hello Soda — a global provider of identity verification, fraud prevention and personalization software solutions to businesses in a variety of industries.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR