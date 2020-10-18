UK could rewrite treaty-breaking Brexit bill as part of EU deal: Bloomberg By

() – Britain could rewrite its Internal Market Bill, currently passing through parliament, as part of a Brexit deal with the European Union, Bloomberg news said in a tweet on Sunday.
The bill would give the British government the right to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, the binding divorce treaty that it has signed with the European Union. Britain says the bill will not be needed if negotiations on future relations with the EU, notably trade, are successful.
