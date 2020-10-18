U.S. records over 70,000 cases in one day for the first since July.

More than 70,450 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Friday, the highest figure since July , according to a New York Times database. More than 900 new deaths were recorded.

At least nine states set single-day case records on Friday: Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin, West Virginia, North Dakota, Indiana, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado. And as of midday Saturday, Indiana and Ohio had set records.

The virus has also been surging globally: a record 415,000-plus cases on Friday, a record.

Epidemiologists warn that nearly half of the states in the U.S. are seeing surges unlike anything they experienced earlier in the pandemic. Eighteen states and Guam added more cases this week than in any other week. The nationwide seven-day average has increased by nearly 8,000 daily new cases since last Friday.

The virus has been pummeling some of the least populous states in the country, but their relatively low population numbers can make the total number of known cases deceptive. The surges in rural areas, when calculated by infections per person, have been just as severe as the spikes in densely populated cities in the Sun Belt over the summer.