The best rookie seasons from NFL running backs

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Two years after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma, Sims was the first overall pick in the 1980 draft. He started a very short but productive career by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, rushing for 1,303 yards and 13 touchdowns and adding 51 catches for 621 yards and three scores. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards two more times in his career, but had his NFL time cut short by injuries, retiring after only five seasons.