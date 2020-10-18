The best iPhone trade in values after the iPhone 12 launch

The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are here, and that means it’s iPhone trade in season! We’re always trying to keep you updated on all the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals every month, and here’s what we’re finding for trade in values for iPhone 7 all the way through iPhone 11 Pro after of the big launch.

Upgrading your phone — if you’re not a part of Apple’s own iPhone Upgrade Program, that is — can be a bit of a hassle. Do you want to sell it yourself? Trade it in with your carrier? Trust one of those sketchy trade in sites? Thankfully, we’re here to help you demystify the process. For one, you can check out our trade in guide for the iPhone, which lays out all your basic options for selling/trading in your device and upgrading.

If you, like many, decide that trading in your device for an Apple Gift Card or cash is going to be the best mix of convenience and value, we’ve compiled some of the best trade in values we’ve found across the web below. These are all sites we would use ourselves, and you can click on any of the below links to learn more about the trade in process at each respective trade in destination.

If you’re wondering about the process of actually preparing your iPhone for trade in or backing up your data and the like, you can check out our quick and easy guide on that too.

Remember, iPhone trade in values usually drop in the weeks after a new phone launch, so be sure to take advantage of these deals while you can. Update: New Apple Trade In values have been published after the iPhone 12 announcement, and there are drops all across the board.

Top iPhone 7 trade in values

MyPhones via : $70 cash (32GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (32GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) MyPhones via : $80 cash (128GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (128GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) Apple Trade-In: Up to $100 Apple Gift Card (unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (unlocked, good) Gazelle: $58 cash (32GB, unlocked, good)

cash (32GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $79 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)

cash (128GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $91 cash (32GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (32GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $106 cash (128GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone 8 trade in values

MyPhones via : $100 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) MyPhones via : $120 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) Apple Trade-In: $140 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $106 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $118 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $171 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $193 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone X trade in values

MyPhones via : $180 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) MyPhones via : $200 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) Gazelle: $184 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Apple Trade-In: $250 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Best Buy: $190 (64GB, carrier model, good)

(64GB, carrier model, good) Decluttr: $301 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $316 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone XS trade in values

MyPhones via : $200 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) MyPhones via $235 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) Apple Trade-In: $300 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $201 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Best Buy: $215 (64GB, carrier model, good)

(64GB, carrier model, good) Decluttr: $351 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $371 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone XR trade in values

MyPhones via : $200 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) MyPhones via $250 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) Apple Trade-In: $250 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $180 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $281 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $326 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone 11 trade in values

MyPhones via : $280 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) MyPhones via $360 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) Apple Trade-In: $350 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $287 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $364 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $411 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $451 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone 11 Pro trade-in values

MyPhones via : $375 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) MyPhones via $450 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) Apple Trade-In: $450 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $383 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $470 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $531 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $551 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Top iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in values

MyPhones via : $425 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) MyPhones via $485 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code )

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code ) Apple Trade-In: $500 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)

Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $394 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) Gazelle: $463 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)

cash (256GB, unlocked, good) Decluttr: $606 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30) Decluttr: $676 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code through 10/30)

Don’t see your iPhone model here? Check out our trade in site! Find a better trade in value that we haven’t? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

