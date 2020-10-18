Taiwanese Carriers Believe iPhone 12 Sales Will Be Highest Since iPhone 6

Taiwanese carriers believe that sales of iPhone 12 models will be strongest since the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, according to the Economic Daily News.



To keep up with strong demand for the devices, the publication claims that Apple suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron are offering increased bonuses to workers on the assembly line. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders began Friday, while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available to order starting November 6.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Taiwanese carriers sold out of iPhone 12 pre-orders in just 45 minutes, but it is unclear how much supply was available. iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders were also quick to sell out in the United States, with delivery estimates slipping to November less than an hour after pre-orders began.

Introduced in 2014, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were extremely popular thanks to their larger 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays, helping Apple sell a record 135.6 million iPhones in the two quarters after the devices launched. However, Apple stopped disclosing iPhone unit sales after its 2018 fiscal year, so any iPhone 12 sales figures will be estimates.

Key features of iPhone 12 models include a new flat-edge design, 5G support, a faster A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, more durable front glass, and new MagSafe accessories that attach magnetically to the back of the devices.