Stephen Colbert Live Election Special 2020 on Showtime

On election night, as votes for President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden continue flooding in, The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert will be breaking down the updates live on Showtime.

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 is set to air on the cabler at 11/10c the night of Nov. 3, our sister site reports.

This will be Colbert’s second live election special for Showtime, following 2016’s Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?

“It’s going to be a great night,” Colbert said in a statement, “although my therapist has reminded me America has to want to change.”

While CBS, his regular network, will air its standard election news coverage, Colbert’s Showtime gig will allow the host free rein to deliver his own commentary, all commercial-free. (Showtime Networks is a subsidiary of ViacomCBS.)

Guests set to appear include Charlamagne Tha God (who will soon host his own late-night show on Comedy Central), and Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon, hosts of Showtime’s political docuseries The Circus.

As per COVID-19 restrictions, the special will be broadcast audience-free from Colbert’s “virtual underground political bunker.” It will be executive produced by Colbert and his Late Show team, including Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.