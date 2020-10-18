Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in ‘serious relationship’ with Eugenie Bouchard

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is dating Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard, according to TMZ.
Rudolph and Bouchard started seeing each other recently and “have gotten pretty serious,” a source told the news website.
From TMZ:
“26-year-old Genie was just spotted at a fancy restaurant in Pittsburgh this week … posting a pic of her at the place with the caption, ‘Pitt stop.’ Twenty-five-year-old Mason — who was presumably on the other end of the camera — dropped a “like” on the photo.”
Rudolph was most recently linked to “Bachelor” star Hannah Ann Sluss.
Last year, 26-year-old Bouchard was linked to Connor Davis, Hannah Jeter’s brother.
Back in March, she received a lot of attention after tweeting that quarantine “would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend.”
not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 18, 2020