Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers had themselves a day, moving to 5-0 on the season with a huge 38-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. However, they didn’t come out of the week unscathed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports linebacker Devin Bush will miss the remainder of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. He joins a lengthy list of players who have suffered the same injury this season, including Saquon Barkley and Nick Bosa, among others.