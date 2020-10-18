South Africa’s health minister tests positive for COVID-19 By

© . FILE PHOTO: South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirms the first case of Coronavirus in South Africa at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa
CAPE TOWN () – South Africa’s health minister, Zweli Mkhize, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late on Sunday.
“I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus,” Mkhize was quoted as saying in the statement.
