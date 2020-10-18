Dave Sebastian / Wall Street Journal:
Skillsoft, which makes training software for businesses, is going public through a SPAC merger at a $1.3B valuation after emerging from bankruptcy in August (Dave Sebastian/Wall Street Journal)
