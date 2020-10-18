Senior PLO official Erekat taken by Israeli ambulance for COVID treatment By

© . FILE PHOTO: Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat looks on during a news conference following his meeting with foreign diplomats in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM () – Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by an Israeli ambulance from his home in the occupied West Bank on Sunday for treatment of his coronavirus condition, witnesses said.
