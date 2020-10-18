Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra leaked in full, confirms January 2021 launch

Leaks around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 (a.k.a. Galaxy S30) are coming thick and fast. Following recent rumors of the phones entering mass-production earlier than ever, leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has revealed the design of the Galaxy S21 on his Voice page. Hemmerstoffer, who also goes by @OnLeaks, published CAD renders of an S21 with a 6.2-inch display, hole-punch selfie camera and more uniform bezels than the Galaxy S20. These kinds of renders have proven to be accurate in the past, and Hemmerstoffer has a solid track record.

Around the back of the Galaxy S21, there’s a new-style camera module that seems to extend from the phone’s outer frame. Dimensions are quoted as being 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm (or 9.0mm with the camera bump), making the S30 slightly wider than the S20, but otherwise very close in size to its predecessor.

In a separate leak, Hemmerstoffer released purported renders of the larger flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra. Like the S20 and Note 20 Ultras, this one has a larger display and a honking camera bump on the back, along with four sensors, a laser autofocus module, and a flash.

He suggests that unlike the regular S21, the Ultra has a slightly curved display, though not nearly as severe as the company’s 2020 lineup. As for dimensions, he’s got numbers: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm, or 10.8mm thick when the camera bump is included. For comparison, the S20 Ulrta measures 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm, so expect the S21 ultra to be ever-so-smaller.

Finally, the leak suggests that the S21 doesn’t have a compartment for the S Pen as previous rumors have suggested, but that it may support Samsung’s S Pen, which could be purchased separately or, ideally, come in the box for people who want it.

Hemmerstoffer says the phonse are due to arrive earlier than ever for a Galaxy S flagship, specifically in January of 2021. Android Central can independently confirm from our own sources that the next Galaxy S flagships are currently slated to launch in January. We’re unclear at this point if there’s going to be a middle-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Plus.

A January arrival for the Galaxy S21, combined with a mid-November debut for Apple’s top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max, would see the Apple and Samsung flagships launching closer together than ever before. While the immediate post-holiday period isn’t typically seen as a great time to launch new products in the West, Samsung may be looking to capitalize on delays to its rival’s 2020 handsets with this earlier launch.