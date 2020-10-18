Ripple donates $10M to Mercy Corps during annual Swell conference By Cointelegraph

Ripple donates $10M to Mercy Corps during annual Swell conference
During the annual Swell conference, announced a contribution of $10 million to Mercy Corps to help it use digital assets in its work on developing financial inclusion in emerging markets.
Mercy Corps is a nongovernmental, humanitarian aid organization that aims to create economic opportunities in countries where the financial system isn’t operating properly. The organization claims to have assisted over 220 million people survive various humanitarian conflicts.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.