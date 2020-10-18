Renault CEO says eight-year plan can turn round carmaker By

BARCELONA () – French carmaker Renault (PA:) will unveil an eight-year plan next year as the group contends with a demand slump exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, Chief Executive Luca de Meo said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

De Meo had flagged last month that Renault might have to dig deeper than the 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of cost cuts it has already outlined to get back on its feet after a sustained downturn in earnings since 2018.

“The next two years will be tough. We have an eight-year plan that we will be announced in January, and we can turn it all around,” he told El Pais newspaper without disclosing specific detail on the plan.

