Reeder 5 RSS app now available for Mac and iOS with home screen widgets, iCloud syncing, more

Reeder is one of the most popular RSS readers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and this week it’s gotten a handful of new features. Reeder 5 is now available as a new purchase with support for home screen widgets, new feed syncing features, and more.

For iOS 14 users, Reeder 5 includes support for home screen widgets. These widgets allow you to view the most recent articles on your home screen, and you can configure the widgets to show only items from certain feeds, folders, searches, or tags.

Reeder 5 also includes a new built-in feeds service to keep things in sync across all of your devices:

Sync all your feeds and articles with iCloud. Reeder 5 comes with a built-in RSS/Feeds service which will keep everything in sync on all your devices. Of course, this is optional. You can still just use one of the many third-party services supported by Reeder.

Other new features in Reeder 4 include

Mark as read on scroll

Reeder’s built-in read later service now has support for tags’

Updated UI

More article viewer options

Collapsable feed list sections

Reeder supports a wide array of third-party services, including Feedbin, Feedly, Feed Wrangler, FeedHQ, NewsBlur, The Old Reader, Inoreader, BazQux Reader, FreshRSS, Instapaper, and Pocket.

Reeder 5 is a new app and therefore a new purchase. It’s available as a one-time purchase for $9.99 on the Mac and for $4.99 on iPhone and iPad.

