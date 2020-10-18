Redditors are now spam-farming Bricks and Moons By Cointelegraph

Redditors are now spam-farming Bricks and Moons
A new form of crypto agriculture appears to be taking shape, with Reddit’s “community points” tokens facilitating the emergence of spam-farming.
Reddit’s community points are given to users based on their activity within a given subreddit, with the feature currently activated for the platform’s cryptocurrency and Fortnite communities as ERC-20 tokens, dubbed Moons and Bricks, respectively.
