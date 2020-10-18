Record-high Bakkt Bitcoin delivery exposes institutional frenzy for BTC By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Record-high Bakkt Bitcoin delivery exposes institutional frenzy for BTC

Data from Arcane Research shows Bakkt exchange saw another record-high month from Sept. 20 to Oct. 20. This follows a noticeable rise in institutional demand for Bitcoin (BTC) from public companies in recent months.

Bitcoin delivery on Bakkt. Source: ICE, Arcane Research

Bakkt, the digital asset payment platform and derivatives exchange, is tailored for institutional investors in the U.S. It is operated by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.

BTC futures volume by exchange. Source: Digital Assets Data
24-hr Bitcoin spot volumes. Source: Skew