Randy Arozarena very deservingly won ALCS MVP after his Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 4-2 in Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. to advance to the World Series.

Arozarena, who was acquired by the Rays in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in January, got the Rays off to a great start with a 2-run home run in the first inning.