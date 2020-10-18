Ravens vs. Eagles live stream: How to watch week 6 of NFL play from anywhere online

The Eagles enter the sixth week with only one win and still remain in second in their NFC East division. Of course, just because the Eagles and the Ravens are both in second in their respective divisions does not tell the full story. Baltimore is 4-1 while Philadelphia is 1-3-1. The Ravens are the heavy favorites in this matchup as they definitely have the more complete, stronger team. The Ravens may not look quite as good as they did last year, but they still have a remarkably robust defense that has quelled most of the teams they’ve faced so far.

On the offense, 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson has done well enough keeping the ball moving. The Ravens have the best run differential in the league. The team is 2-0 on the road and unless the Eagles upset, they should add another road win to that number.

The Eagles have thus far remained unaffected by COVID-19 and so have not been shut down from practicing. They’ll need it too because the chances for the team to rank up an additional win or two have been there, but sloppy playing has kept them with the same amount of ties and wins.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens: Where and when?

One of the first kickoffs happening on Sunday is the Eagles and Steelers facing off at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, at 1:00 PM ET. For early-rising fans on the West Coast, the game is at 10:00 AM PT. Whether you’re tuning in from the couch or bed, you can catch the action on CBS.

Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Philadelphia and Baltimore game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.