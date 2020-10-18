Rapper Fetty Wap’s ‘Twin’ Brother SHOT & KILLED In New Jersey!! (Details)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14

Rapper Fetty Wap’s brother Twyshon Depew, 26, was shot and killed on Thursday in Petterson, New Jersey has learned.

According to police, Twyshon was shot across from Wrigley Park around 9 p.m. Thursday. His friends drove Fetty’s brother to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where doctors tried to save his life, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release Friday..

Unfortunately he was not able to recover, and he died at the hospital.

Sevyn Streeter Unveils NEW FACE After Facelift

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR