Rams vs. 49ers live stream: How to watch week 6 of NFL play from anywhere online

If you’re looking for the 49ers’ game time, there’s a good chance you’re a true fan. The team has had a crushing year already through the first five weeks and it doesn’t look to improve anytime soon. As long as the Rams play decent football, it’ll be no surprise if they come out on top of this matchup. Sean McVay, head coach of the Rams has a unique plan of attack for each opponent, but it usually involves scoring in a break-neck speed. Jared Goff is key to this plan and has been great at QB. Keep the interceptions to a minimum and the Rams will move to 5-1.

The 49ers are missing Nick Bosa, sure, but the lack of skill at the quarterback position at the moment seems to be hurting the team much more than any one specific injury. Nick Mullens is not coming through when his team needs him the most and there's a high likelihood it'll be more of the same in week six. Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Where and when? Sunday Night Football between the Rams and 49ers kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on October 18. The Rams head to San Francisco to play the 49ers on their home turf at Levi's Stadium. Tune into NBC or one of the streaming options below to catch the game.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers online in the US This week six matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.

