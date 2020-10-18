Rams vs. 49ers live stream: How to watch week 6 of NFL play from anywhere online

If you’re looking for the 49ers’ game time, there’s a good chance you’re a true fan. The team has had a crushing year already through the first five weeks and it doesn’t look to improve anytime soon. As long as the Rams play decent football, it’ll be no surprise if they come out on top of this matchup.
Sean McVay, head coach of the Rams has a unique plan of attack for each opponent, but it usually involves scoring in a break-neck speed. Jared Goff is key to this plan and has been great at QB. Keep the interceptions to a minimum and the Rams will move to 5-1.
The 49ers are missing Nick Bosa, sure, but the lack of skill at the quarterback position at the moment seems to be hurting the team much more than any one specific injury. Nick Mullens is not coming through when his team needs him the most and there’s a high likelihood it’ll be more of the same in week six.
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Where and when?
Sunday Night Football between the Rams and 49ers kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on October 18. The Rams head to San Francisco to play the 49ers on their home turf at Levi’s Stadium. Tune into NBC or one of the streaming options below to catch the game.
Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers online from outside your country
If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Rams vs. 49ers game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.
That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).



How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers online in the US
This week six matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.
Of course, NBC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday’s match at CenturyLink Field for free!
FuboTV is the most comprehensive option
There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season’s big games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best overall solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It’s a bit more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers live in the UK
Good news American football fans, you can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This week’s football game is one of Sky’s featured games, you can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.
Live stream Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers in Australia
If you’re planning on watching the Vikings take on the Rams or 49ers in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports. The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
