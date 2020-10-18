Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar to begin shooting for Badhaai Do in January

2 years ago, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao won all our hearts with their story of an elderly couple getting pregnant. The film showcased various taboos that exist in our society and questioned what is considered as ‘normal’. Badhaai Ho also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra and was a massive success at the box-office.

Today, as the film completes 2 years after release, the makers have announced that the sequel starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar is all set to go on floors in January 2021. Titled Badhaai Do, the film will be helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who created Hunterrr in 2015. Confirming the news during an interview with Bombay Times, the filmmaker stated, “I am super excited to be a part of this franchise. Family comedies are evergreen and the idea is to create wholesome entertainment that can be enjoyed with the entire family. Our pre-production work is in full swing and we will start filming in January.”

Talking about his leading pair, he said, “We have been able to do some reading sessions in the last few months, and the chemistry between Raj and Bhumi is so palpable that I am really looking forward to capturing this for the big screen. They are such fantastic actors.”

Rajkummar Rao, who’ll be playing the only male cop in an ‘mahila thana’ in the film said, “I am happy that things are picking pace and the wheel is moving again. Badhaai Do is a special film for me. I am glad to take up this nuanced character that has layers of conflicts to resolve in and around him. As far as the preparations are concerned, I have my own process of preparing for a character, and also, this time it is the setting of this character that makes it unique. The audience is in for a surprise, which will unfold with time. I am happy to reconnect with the audience on the special occasion of Badhaai Ho’s second anniversary today. The film was an absolute delight and is one of my favourites.”

Bhumi Pednekar will be playing the role of a PT teacher in the film. The actress said, “I have played many different roles previously in my films, but my character in Badhaai Do is truly special. I loved the script from the first narration itself as the subject is very relevant and is packaged in the most entertaining way. This is the first time I will be working with Rajkummar, and I am super excited as we begin our shoot soon. Badhaai Ho has been one of my favourites, and it feels amazing to take this franchise forward.”

Well, here’s hoping that Badhaai Do will provide even more entertainment than the first instalment.