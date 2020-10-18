Profile of Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and ex-Sequoia partner Matt Huang, whose VC firm Paradigm moved all $400M of its initial capital into Bitcoin in 2018 (Alex Konrad/Forbes)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8


Alex Konrad / Forbes:

Profile of Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and ex-Sequoia partner Matt Huang, whose VC firm Paradigm moved all $400M of its initial capital into Bitcoin in 2018  —  Covering venture capital, software and startups,nbsp; —  An aggressive Bitcoin trade got crypto VC shop Paradigm flying out of the gate.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR