Profile of Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and ex-Sequoia partner Matt Huang, whose VC firm Paradigm moved all $400M of its initial capital into Bitcoin in 2018 (Alex Konrad/Forbes)

Profile of Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and ex-Sequoia partner Matt Huang, whose VC firm Paradigm moved all $400M of its initial capital into Bitcoin in 2018 — Covering venture capital, software and startups,nbsp; — An aggressive Bitcoin trade got crypto VC shop Paradigm flying out of the gate.
