Priyanka Chopra wants people to respect women during Navratri

The country was left in a state of shock and horror as details of the Hathras and Balrampur case made headlines. Several stars took to social media and expressed their displeasure over the same as well. Now, with the country going into festive mood with Navratri, Priyanka Chopra has put out a strong message for her fans.

The actress took to her social media account and requested fans to not just worship the women in idols but also worship the one at home. Priyanka took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Let’s worship the Shakti at home as well, not just in our idols,” Take a look at her post below.

Recently, Priyanka’s first look from The White Tiger surfaced online which created a lot of buzz as expected. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and will be releasing on an OTT platform.