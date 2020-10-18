Patriots right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor out vs. Broncos with ankle injury

Live updates: Patriots take on Broncos at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor will not return to Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos after suffering an ankle injury.

In the first quarter, quarterback Cam Newton crashed into Eluemunor after getting sacked for a loss of nine yards. Eluemunor remained on the field for several moments, noticeably in pain. With assistance from the medical staff, he slowly and gingerly walked off the field, putting little weight on his right ankle.

Eluemunor was initially listed as questionable before getting downgraded to out in the third quarter.

To account for Eluemunor’s absence, the Patriots have been shifting around their already depleted offensive line. In the first half, rookie Michael Onwenu moved to right tackle and 2019 fourth-round draft pick Hjalte Froholdt came in to replace Onwenu at right guard. To start the second half, rookie Justin Herron took over at right tackle and Onwenu moved to left guard.

New England’s offensive line is without starting center David Andrews, who is on injured reserve, and starting right guard Shaq Mason, who was placed on the COVID-IR list. Backup center James Ferentz was also placed on the COVID-IR list last week.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler also suffered an elbow injury in the first half and was listed as questionable to return.