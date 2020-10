The New England Patriots weren’t very prepared for their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Multiple positive COVID-19 tests resulted in New England’s practice facility being shut down for a majority of the week, and the lack of preparation resulted in an 18-12 loss.

According to WEEI’s Ryan Hannable, this is the first time the Patriots have had a losing record in October or later since Nov. 10, 2002. New England dropped to 2-3 with the loss.