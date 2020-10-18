Out-of-warranty repairs for the iPhone 12 will cost up to $719 in Canada

Out-of-warranty repairs for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will cost users up to $719 CAD, according to Apple’s service page.
Although the exact price of your service will vary depending on the type of repair service you need, the website outlines that an out-of-warranty repair for the iPhone 12 will be up to $599, and up to $719 for the iPhone 12 Pro.
Further, an out-of-warranty screen replacement will cost $365 for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The new iPhones will come with a one-year limited warranty.
The iPhone 12 Pro starts at $1,399 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $1,549. The iPhone 12 starts at $1129 and the iPhone 12 mini costs $979.
Source: Apple